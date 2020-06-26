Liverpool ended a 30-year wait for the English title as they were crowned Premier League champions on Thursday, triggering jubilant scenes around Anfield — and further afield celebrate uproariously.
Jurgen Klopp’s men sealed a 19th league title with a record seven games remaining after Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat of second-placed Manchester City left the 2018 and 2019 champions an unbridgeable 23 points adrift.
Liverpool’s first English title since 1990 — further delayed by the coronavirus shutdown — earns them their maiden trophy in the Premier League, which was introduced in 1992 and has been won 13 times by their arch-rivals Manchester United.
Klopp was in tears after Liverpool’s long-awaited win and many celebrity Liverpool fans took to social media to congratulate the Reds on their achievement.
Basketball star LeBron James, actor Samuel L Jackson and former world No. 1 tennis player Caroline Wozniacki among those paying tribute.
Los Angeles Lakers’ James, who has owned a two per cent stake in Liverpool since 2011, was his usual restrained self when he wrote on Twitter: “PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! LET’S GO @LFC #YNWA.”
Tennis star Wozniacki was also getting in on the celebrations. “Congratulations @LFC!! What an incredible performance all year!! #champions #ynwa.”
And Hollywood A-lister Jackson simply added: “LIVERPOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”