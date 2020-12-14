Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier died on Monday, aged 73. The Premier League champions said they were “deeply saddened” by the loss of their treble-winning manager.
Paris St-Germain and Lens confirmed the death of Houllier, who managed Liverpool from 1998 to 2004. He was also France national coach from 1992 to 1993.
The Frenchman led Liverpool to a treble of League Cup, FA Cup and Uefa Cup in 2000/01 and returned the club to the Champions League.
“The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard’s family and many friends,” the club said in a statement. “Rest in peace, Gerard Houllier 1947-2020.”
Houllier, who recovered from life-saving heart surgery during the 2001/02 campaign to return to the dugout, later guided Liverpool to a second League Cup triumph. He left the following year after overseeing 307 matches and successfully re-establishing the club as a modern force.