Marc Wilmots has filed a complaint against the Iranian Football Federation to Fifa for non-payment during his time as head coach.

The Belgian was appointed in May to lead Iran in their quest for a sixth World Cup appearance, but left his position as coach of Iran after six matches in charge in early December.

“I’ve filed a complaint against Iran to Fifa. The case is running and I am waiting for the verdict,” Wilmots was reported as saying by the Tehran Times.

Under Wilmots' tutelage, Iran defeated Hong Kong and Cambodia in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers but lost to Bahrain and Iraq in Group C that left Iran in the third place in the group.