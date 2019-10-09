Stefano Pioli. Image Credit: AFP

Milan: AC Milan hired Stefano Pioli as coach on Wednesday to replace the fired Marco Giampaolo.

Pioli, who has previously coached city rivals Inter Milan, agreed to a two-year contract.

Pioli, who is an Inter fan, coached the Nerazzurri during the 2016-17 season but was fired after losing 10 of 27 matches. He then went on to coach Fiorentina but left the club in April after a slew of poor results.

Pioli becomes Milan’s ninth coach since Massimiliano Allegri was fired in January 2014. During that time, Milan has also had three different owners and a multitude of directors in a period of instability.

Giampaolo was hired by Milan in June as a replacement for Gennaro Gattuso, who stepped down as coach after a fifth-place finish left the team out of the Champions League. However, Milan has lost four of his seven matches in charge.