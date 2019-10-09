Milan: AC Milan hired Stefano Pioli as coach on Wednesday to replace the fired Marco Giampaolo.
Pioli, who has previously coached city rivals Inter Milan, agreed to a two-year contract.
Pioli, who is an Inter fan, coached the Nerazzurri during the 2016-17 season but was fired after losing 10 of 27 matches. He then went on to coach Fiorentina but left the club in April after a slew of poor results.
Pioli becomes Milan’s ninth coach since Massimiliano Allegri was fired in January 2014. During that time, Milan has also had three different owners and a multitude of directors in a period of instability.
Giampaolo was hired by Milan in June as a replacement for Gennaro Gattuso, who stepped down as coach after a fifth-place finish left the team out of the Champions League. However, Milan has lost four of his seven matches in charge.
His dismissal on Tuesday meant his tenure in charge was the shortest of any coach in the club’s history.