Dubai: Former Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle star Christian Atsu has been found dead under the rubble of his home two weeks after the Turkey earthquake.
The 31-year-old Ghana international had been missing since the 6 February quake that caused the collapse of his apartment in Antakya, Hatay.
In the aftermath of the quake his current club Hatayspor said Atsu had been rescued but today his agent Nana Sechere confirmed the winger had been found dead.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning. My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support,” he tweeted.
“There are no words to describe our sadness,” tweeted his Turkish top-flight club Hatayspor. “We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person.”
“We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey’s devastating earthquakes,” Newcastle said in a tweet. “A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters.”
Everton said they were “deeply saddened” by the news, while Chelsea said they were “devastated”.
Atsu joined Hatayspor in September 2022 after a season with Saudi Arabian team Al-Raed and scored the winning goal in a Super Lig match on 5 February.
He won 65 caps for Ghana and helped his country reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final where they lost to Ivory Coast on penalties. Atsu was later named player of the tournament.
The earthquake and aftershocks in southern Turkey and northern Syria are known to have killed more than 40,000 people.