Colombia's Freddy Rincon (left) challenged by Argentina's Diego Simeone during their South American qualification 2002 FIFA World Cup football match in Bogota. Rincon died aged 55 of injuries he sustained in a traffic accident. Image Credit: AFP

Bogota: Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon has died after he sustained severe head injuries in a car crash that occurred in the city of Cali earlier this week, doctors said. He was 55.

Rincon was injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a bus on Monday.

“Despite all the efforts of our teams, Freddy Eusebio Rincon Valencia has passed away,” Laureano Quintero, the medical director of the Imbanaco Clinic in Cali where Rincon was being treated, told reporters.

The car in which Rincon was in an accident in Cali, Colombia.

Rincon, 55, was a commanding midfielder who played for Colombian sides Santa Fe and America.

He also had spells with Italian club Napoli and Spains Real Madrid.

He captained Brazilian side Corinthians to the first club world championship title in 2000 and was also part of the ‘golden generation’ of Colombian players who took the national side to three consecutive World Cups in 1990, 1994 and 1998.

He scored 17 goals during his international career and was on the scoresheet against Argentina in a 5-0 World Cup qualifier victory in Buenos Aires in 1993.