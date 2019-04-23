Billy McNeill Image Credit: AFP

London: Former Celtic captain Billy McNeill has died at the age of 79, his family announced on the club’s website on Tuesday.

McNeill, who spent the whole of his playing career with the Glasgow giants, was captain of the ‘Lisbon Lions’ — the Celtic side that in 1967 became the first British team to win the European Cup.

He also went on to manage Celtic.

McNeill had suffered from dementia for a number of years and a statement issued by his children said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father Billy McNeill.