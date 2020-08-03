1 of 9
Speculation has been rife about Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi’s imminent departure from the club and Serie A side Inter Milan are preparing a package that will see the Argentine earn even more than Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter’s owners are willing to table an outrageous four-year contract offer that would see Messi earn 50 million euros a year. Messi’s current contract runs through to June 2021 at the end of which he can leave the club for free. If Inter’s plans go through, Messi will earn more than arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, whose current contract at Serie A champions Juventus sees him earning 31 million euros per year. Barcelona last month lost out on La Liga title for the first time since the 2016/17 and Messi said that the Catalan giants are a “weak” team.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 9
Mikel Arteta is making moves on his overhaul at Arsenal after their FA Cup triumph. Top of the shopping list are Barcelona and Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic and Sevilla’s Brazilian centre-back Diego Carlos.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 9
The Gunners are also set to offer FA Cup hero Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a 250,000-pounds-per-week three-year contract.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 9
Wilfried Zaha is also on Arsenal's radar as they look to strengthen their attacking options.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 9
Manchester United could have a man called Schmeichel in goal next season as they are considering a move for Leicester City star Kasper Schmeichel, the son of Old Trafford legend Peter.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 9
Liverpool look set to beat Paris St-Germain in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 9
Serge Aurier looks to be on his way out at Tottenham Hotspur to make way for Lille right-back Zeki Celik.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 9
Liverpool's Belgian forward way be ready to switch to Aston Villa in an attempt to get more match time ahead of next summer's Euros.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 9
Manchester United will offer defender Chris Smalling as part of a deal to secure the signing of Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar. Smalling is returning from a season on loan at Roma.
Image Credit: AFP