Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur had the hand of Josh King and VAR to thank for rescuing them a point in a dire performance against the Premier League’s second bottom team, Bournemouth, on Thursday night.
The relegation-threatened Cherries had a late goal disallowed by VAR as they had to settle for a 0-0 draw at home to Spurs Thursday.
Callum Wilson thought he had grabbed a crucial win in Bournemouth’s battle to avoid the drop but his scrambled effort was chalked off for a King handball.
Harry Wilson was then denied a stoppage-time winner by Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris.
Until then there was little entertainment with Tottenham only displaying some urgency in the second half, although they failed to muster a single attempt on target.
Bournemouth ended a run of five successive defeats as they moved up a place to 18th, three points adrift of Watford who are just above the relegation zone.
Victory would have lifted Spurs up to seventh but they are a place and a point below their north London rivals Arsenal in ninth ahead of Sunday’s derby.
Everton’s Brazilian forward Richarlison cancelled out Danny Ings’s opener for Southampton as the teams drew 1-1 at Goodison Park.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side are in 11th spot with 45 points and the Saints a place and a point below them.
Results
Bournemouth 0 Tottenham 0
Everton 1 Southampton 1