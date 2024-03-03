Copy of Copy of 651627-01-02-1709487419822
TOPSHOT - Manchester City's English midfielder Phil Foden runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday. Image Credit: AFP

Manchester: Phil Foden kept Manchester City’s Premier League title challenge on track with a superb second-half double as his side hit back to clinch a 3-1 home victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford’s eighth-minute thunderbolt gave United the lead against the run of play and it looked like the visitors might put a dent in City’s hopes of a fourth successive crown.

But Pep Guardiola’s side remained patient, dominated possession and were eventually rewarded with Foden again proving how indispensable he is for City.

Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland scores their third goal against Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Image Credit: Reuters

Foden arrowed a sublime effort into the top corner in the 56th minute and the England forward then produced a clinical finish with 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Erling Haaland, who missed a golden first-half chance, secured the points with a late strike.

Reigning champions City, whose unbeaten run in all competitions now stands at 19, moved to 62 points, one behind leaders Liverpool who they visit next weekend. United remain in sixth place with 44 points.