Former City and Newcastle midfielder had denied the charges

London: Joey Barton, the coach of English third-tier team Fleetwood, has been charged by police with assault following an incident involving another manager after a football match last season.

Barton, a former Manchester City and Newcastle midfielder, has previously denied accusations that he confronted Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel after the League One match on April 13.

South Yorkshire Police says in a statement that Barton was charged with actual bodily harm after an incident that saw a man left with facial injuries. Barton has been bailed to appear at a magistrates’ court on October 9.

Barnsley lodged formal complaints with both the Football Association and the Football League regarding Barton’s alleged conduct.