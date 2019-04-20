Flamengo players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ninth Dubai International Under-16 football championship for the second time in a row on Friday. Image Credit: DSC

Dubai: Flamengo of Brazil were crowned champions of the ninth Dubai International Under-16 football championship for the second time in a row when they cruised past Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal 3-1 on Friday evening.

Organised by the Dubai Sports Council, the championship was held from April 10-19 at the Shabab Al Ahli Club Dubai with eight local and international teams in fray.

Naser Aman Al Rahma, assistant secretary-general of Dubai Sports Council and football star Oumar Kanoute handed the trophy and gold medals to the Brazilian youngsters.

Ali Omar Al Baloushi, the director of Sports Development at DSC, chairman of the Organising Committee and Ahmad Salem Al Muhari, director of the Championship and director of DSC’s Department of Academies, were present in the final.

Al Hilal FC’s Abdullah Al Ridif was named the top scorer, Diego Damasceno dos Santos from Flamengo was named the tournament’s best player while Selaz Ostrzynski of Borussia Dortmund won the honours for best goalkeeper.

In the third place play-off, Atletico Madrid scored an emphatic 4-1 win over Shabab Al Ahli Dubai to win the bronze medal.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Rahma said that the Dubai International Under-16 championship has achieved its goals and provided great technical know how to the participating UAE teams. It also contributed to boosting the performance of players and provided them with necessary experience through playing a large number of matches.