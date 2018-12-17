Nyon: Five-time champions Sevilla have been drawn to face Lazio in the last 32 of the Europa League.
Sevilla, who have won all five of their titles since 2006, are in second place in Spain and Lazio are fifth in Serie A.
Arsenal landed another long trip and will play BATE Borisov in the first leg in Belarus after group games in Azerbaijan and Ukraine.
Napoli and Inter Milan will only have to cross the Italian border into neighbouring countries for games against Zurich and Rapid Vienna, respectively.
Chelsea, the 2013 champion, are at Malmo and Celtic will host Valencia in the first leg.
The first legs will be played from February 12-14, with return games scheduled from February 20-21.
The final is set for May 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Europa League draw
Rennes v Betis, BATE Borisov v Arsenal, Malmo v Chelsea, Viktoria Plzen v Dinamo Zagreb, Brugge v Salzburg, Rapid Vienna v Inter Milan, Slavia Prague v Genk, Krasnodar v Bayer Leverkusen, Zurich v Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt, Celtic v Valencia, Olympiakos v Dynamo Kiev, Lazio v Sevilla, Fenerbahce v Zenit Saint Petersburg, Sporting Lisbon v Villarreal, Galatasaray v Benfica
First legs to be played February 14 with return legs on February 21