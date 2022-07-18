The Philippine women's football team won the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship after defeating Thailand, 3-0, in the Sunday night final at Manila's Rizal Memorial Stadium witnessed by 8,257 spectators.
The home team won their first-ever championship in the regional event, blanking perennial Asian football powerhouse Thailand in both the men's and the women's divisions, in the title game.
In so doing, the local team had also exacting their revenge from their group stage loss last Tuesday.
Jessika Cowart hit the opener for the Filipinas in the 7th minute after she guided the ball in off a Tahnai Annis corner kick.
The second goal, by Katrina Guillou, took place in the 20th minute after she recovered the ball from a scramble.
Defence then came to work for the Filipinas the rest of the way.
The defeat of the Thais was cemented in the 89th minute when Sarina Bolden sealed the third goal, thus making Bolden bag the tournament's top scorer, having brought home eight goals.
This is the Philippines' first championship in any AFF-sanctioned international tournament, getting to the chip first than their male counterparts, the Azkals.
In the bronze medal match, Myanmar came from behind to stun Vietnam, 4-3, the Philippine News Agency reported.