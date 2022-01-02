The Fifa Club World Cup will be held in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

With just over one month to go until the opening match kicks off, Visa cardholders have the chance to purchase tickets starting January 2.

Fans have an exclusive opportunity to secure match tickets on the Fifa website by using their Visa card until January 7.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with prices ranging for Dh20 to Dh200.

“As the Fifa Club World Cup approaches fast, it is a great source of pride for the sporting community in the UAE to welcome the world to the global sports capital of Abu Dhabi for such a prestigious event and play host to the continental champions of the world.” said Mohammed Abdulla Hazzam Al Dhaheri, spokesperson for the Club World Cup UAE Local Organising Committee.

“This tournament will serve as another great showcase of Abu Dhabi’s ability to host world-class events, while adhering to the highest safety standards to ensure the safety of fans, players, officials and all our guests. Our city has a proven successful track record of hosting major sports events in recent years, while prioritising the highest health and safety standards. Fans in the Emirates and beyond are set to enjoy an incredible tournament with world-class football. Through working closely with FIFA, we are sure everyone will enjoy watching a memorable tournament and new pages of the beautiful game’s history written in our city.”

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the host country will provide the required safeguards to protect the health and safety of all involved in the competition.

The competition will see the world’s top teams compete in Abu Dhabi over 10 days in February. All matches will take place in two stadiums — Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium and Al Nahyan Stadium.