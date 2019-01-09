Abu Dhabi: Football fans from the UAE and all over the world now know exactly where to come together to experience the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019, thanks to the launch of two official public fan zones.
Based in Towayya park in Al Ain and Al Bahar at the Corniche in Abu Dhabi, the venues will offer the public with an entertaining space where they can enjoy all the drama and excitement of the tournament for football supporters right through to the final on February 1, 2019.
A Vietnamese music group and troop of Japanese Taiko drummers were the first to take to the stage on the opening couple of days with 50 more stage acts and 24 artists and bands confirmed to follow and provide live entertainment across the 28-day tournament. Both venues will also see inflatables for kids, food trucks, mini-pitches and games for visitors.
Open daily from 1pm to midnight, the zones are designed to serve as an informal meeting point for fans to enjoy the tournament, while experiencing the unique culture and hospitality of the UAE. Asian cultures will be represented heavily in the programme with participants from countries as far as Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, India and China.
Besides enjoying the footballing and cultural experience at the two venues, fans will have the chance to win a variety of prizes, giveaways and match tickets to the tournament.
Speaking at the unveiling of the fan zones the general secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Aref Al Awani, said: “Watching this tournament from inside the stadiums will be just amazing, but there is something really special about the AFC Asian Cup fans zones as well. What we have created is a unique and authentic football experience that allows everyone to celebrate their love for football in a very relaxed and friendly way.
“Football for us is all about having fun. That is what these fans zones offer, and I hope that they act as joyful meeting points where fans can create memories of a lifetime from this amazing event.”