GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Fan who legally changed his name to Mr Manchester United dies at 62

Bulgarian who became 'Mr Manchester United' passes away at 62

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Manchester United fans are seen in the crowd during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 30, 2025.
Manchester United fans are seen in the crowd during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 30, 2025.
AFP-OLI SCARFF

A Bulgarian football fanatic whose loyalty was so profound he legally changed his name to "Mr Manchester United" has died at the age of 62.

The fan, Marin Zdravkov Lavidzhov, was a construction worker whose life changed after the Red Devils’ dramatic 1999 Champions League win. That victory inspired him to pursue an extraordinary goal: changing his identity to reflect his team.

Lavidzhov came up with the idea following Manchester United's iconic comeback win against Bayern Munich, where they scored two injury-time goals to snatch a 2-1 victory. Trailing 1-0 as the game entered injury time, Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer produced a stunning turnaround, completing United's treble that season by securing the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League. Inspired by this miraculous moment, Lavidzhov subsequently pursued the name change relentlessly, fighting the legal system for 15 years before finally succeeding in 2014. He became known legally as Manchester Zdravkov Levidzhov-United.

His commitment was absolute and extended beyond mere paperwork. The die-hard fan had the club’s crest permanently tattooed on his head. His entire home in Bulgaria was a shrine, filled with United memorabilia, posters, jerseys, and banners of his favorite players as well. His legacy is defined by a passion that literally changed his name.

For many, supporting a football club is more than just a hobby or pastime. It becomes a defining part of their identity. Fans like Lavidzhov take this devotion to extremes, turning their homes, appearances, and even legal names into living tributes. Such stories remind us that for some, loyalty to a team is not just about watching matches or cheering in the stands, but about making the club an inseparable part of who they are.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
manchester united

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Manchester United's Portuguese head coach Ruben Amorim shouts instructions to the players from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 20, 2025.

Manchester United set to land Colombian wonderkid

1m read
Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro celebrates scoring the team's second goal during the English Premier League football match against Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 20, 2025.

Man United earn vital win as Liverpool stay perfect

3m read
Liverpool's English strikerRio Ngumoha (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match against Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on August 25, 2025.

Liverpool beat Newcastle 3-2 in Premier League thriller

1m read
Arsenal's midfielder Declan Rice (L) and defender Riccardo Calafiori (2L) celebrate scoring the opening goalduring the English Premier League football match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 17, 2025.

Arsenal beat United on first weekend of Premier League

2m read