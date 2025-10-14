Fan who legally changed his name to Mr Manchester United dies at 62

Bulgarian who became 'Mr Manchester United' passes away at 62
A Bulgarian football fanatic whose loyalty was so profound he legally changed his name to "Mr Manchester United" has died at the age of 62.
The fan, Marin Zdravkov Lavidzhov, was a construction worker whose life changed after the Red Devils’ dramatic 1999 Champions League win. That victory inspired him to pursue an extraordinary goal: changing his identity to reflect his team.
Lavidzhov came up with the idea following Manchester United's iconic comeback win against Bayern Munich, where they scored two injury-time goals to snatch a 2-1 victory. Trailing 1-0 as the game entered injury time, Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer produced a stunning turnaround, completing United's treble that season by securing the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League. Inspired by this miraculous moment, Lavidzhov subsequently pursued the name change relentlessly, fighting the legal system for 15 years before finally succeeding in 2014. He became known legally as Manchester Zdravkov Levidzhov-United.
His commitment was absolute and extended beyond mere paperwork. The die-hard fan had the club’s crest permanently tattooed on his head. His entire home in Bulgaria was a shrine, filled with United memorabilia, posters, jerseys, and banners of his favorite players as well. His legacy is defined by a passion that literally changed his name.
For many, supporting a football club is more than just a hobby or pastime. It becomes a defining part of their identity. Fans like Lavidzhov take this devotion to extremes, turning their homes, appearances, and even legal names into living tributes. Such stories remind us that for some, loyalty to a team is not just about watching matches or cheering in the stands, but about making the club an inseparable part of who they are.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox