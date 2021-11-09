Mumbai FC will be carrying the branding of Expo 2020 Dubai in the upcoming Indian Super League as well as AFC Champions League. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: Hero Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC have entered into a new global partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai for the 2021-22 season.

The collaboration will see the first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region become the ISL outfit’s Principal Partner. The Expo 2020 Dubai branding will appear on the front of the defending ISL Champions’ shirt for the 2021-22 season across their domestic and continental campaigns in the Indian Super League and the AFC Champions League.

Speaking on the tie-up, Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC, which is now a part of City Group’s portfolio of football clubs, said: “We at Mumbai FC are thrilled to announce Expo 2020 Dubai as our Principal Partner for the upcoming 2021-22 season. The World Expo is one of the most iconic events across the globe and through this partnership, we aim to learn from the global wealth of expertise at Expo 2020 in our bid to achieve sustainable success both on and off the pitch and in our communities.

‘‘As we embark on an all-important season, with the ISL title defence as well as our maiden continental campaign in the 2022 AFC Champions League, we look forward to a fruitful partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai.”

Shloto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales & Marcomms Officer of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Alongside our exciting and extensive relationship with City Football Group, we are delighted that our partnership with Mumbai City FC will give us the opportunity to connect directly with so many football fans in India and the UAE. With less than five months to visit Expo 2020 Dubai before it closes, we are keen to communicate with millions of potential visitors about the unique chance to enjoy the extraordinary and unique array of cultural, educational, food and sporting experiences on offer at Expo in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.