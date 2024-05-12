London: A club as big as Chelsea can secure a place in the top five of the Premier League standings as they look to finish their season strongly with a rejuvenated form, captain Reece James said after their 3-2 victory at Nottingham Forest.

The West London club battled back from a goal down to seal the three points at Forest on Saturday thanks to Raheem Sterling’s 80th-minute equaliser and Nicolas Jackson’s winner two minutes later.

James, who played his first game in five months after hamstring surgery, made the assist for Jackson’s winning goal.

Injuries and a young team’s inconsistent form were blamed as the twice Champions League winners languished in the middle of the table, but Mauricio Pochettino’s big-money squad has shown potential in recent weeks, quickly climbing up the standings.

On 57 points with two games remaining, seventh-placed Chelsea are level on points with Newcastle United, in sixth place. The Blues trail fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by six points.

“We’re finding a good level and staying consistent week in, week out. We are still young and during the season we’ve had a few off days,” James told the club website.

“But on the whole we’ve improved and we’re coming strong towards the end of the season.