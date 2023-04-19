Dubai: Manchester United’s crucial Europa League quarter-final second leg against Sevilla takes place at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday evening with the tie on a knife-edge.
After a 2-0 lead at Old Trafford last week, United looked set to progress comfortably to the semi-finals. However, two own goals conceded late on left the teams all sqaure at 2-2.
Injury list
Since that eventful encounter, United’s injury list has lengthened, with Tyrell Malacia and Marcel Sabitzer being the latest additions. Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are both out, while Bruno Fernandes will miss the game due to a one-match ban after receiving his third yellow card of the competition.
Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Alejandro Garnacho, and Donny van de Beek are all recent absentees due to injury meaning coach Erik Ten Hag will have to field a patched-up side for the huge clash.
Sevilla made eight changes to their side for Sunday’s win over Valencia, with two being enforced due to suspensions. Gonzalo Montiel will be suspended for the upcoming game, while midfielder Joan Jordan returned to the side after missing the first leg. Alex Telles, on loan from United, did not feature in the Valencia game due to suspension but could play a part in the upcoming fixture.
Winning run
United’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest extended their winning run in the Premier League to three games, with no goals conceded during that time. Meanwhile, Sevilla have enjoyed a good run of form under Jose Luis Mendilibar, winning four games in a row and sitting eight points clear of the relegation zone in Spain.
The second leg promises to be an exciting and nerve-wracking affair for both teams, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.