Dubai: Manchester United will face off against Sevilla at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday night, with the Red Devils aiming to secure a first-leg advantage.
Despite their aspirations to climb back to the top of the Champions League, United will be hoping to win major silverware this season through the Europa League.
Having already dispatched two La Liga sides in the tournament, the English giants will be looking to add Sevilla to their list of victories.
Busy month
United have a busy end to the month, with six matches scheduled, including both legs of the quarter-finals against Sevilla.
Coach Erik ten Hag has set his sights on delivering three trophies and a top-four finish this season, with the EFL Cup already secured and the FA Cup still ongoing.
Sevilla have not had a great domestic campaign, currently sitting in 13th place in the La Liga table. With a five-point lead over the relegation zone, the club needs to win this competition to qualify for the Champions League in the 2023-24 season.
Despite their struggles, they have won the Europa League a record six times, with their last triumph coming in 2020.
Rashford out
United will be without Marcus Rashford due to a groin injury, while Luke Shaw is also doubtful with a hamstring issue. However, the return of Casemiro will boost the Red Devils, with the Brazilian now available to play in Europe after serving a domestic suspension.
Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos is back in the squad after suspension, but Joan Jordan and Jesus Manuel Corona are both injured, while Pape Cheikh is ineligible.
Youssef En-Nesyri is expected to lead the line for Sevilla, with Marcos Acuna likely to be given the nod over Alex Telles at left-back.
Despite Sevilla’s impressive record in the Europa League, United’s superior quality is expected to shine through, allowing them to claim a strong first-leg advantage