Ben White was called into England’s squad for the European Championship on Monday to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, reflecting ongoing uncertainty over the fitness of Harry Maguire.
The Brighton centre-back provides cover for Maguire, who might not be able to play in England’s opening game of the tournament on Sunday against Croatia.
The 23-year-old White made his England debut after coming off the bench in a 1-0 win over Austria on Wednesday. He started alongside Tyrone Mings in a 1-0 win over Romania on Sunday in England’s last warm-up match before the tournament.
Those performances convinced Gareth Southgate to include White in his final 26-man list after he was initially cut from the wider provisional squad.
Now going back home are attacker Jesse Lingard, forward Ollie Watkins, defender Ben Godfrey and midfielder James Ward-Prowse. They were other options on the standby list to replace Alexander-Arnold, who had been one of four right backs in the squad before injuring his left thigh late in the game against Austria.