Copy of Russia_Switzerland_Spain_Euro_2020_Soccer_56780.jpg-65535-1625252304588
Spain players celebrates after the Euro 2020 championship quarterfinal match against Switzerland at the Saint Petersburg stadium in Saint Petersburg. Image Credit: AP
Also in this package

St. Petersburg: Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal struck the winning penalty after Switzerland’s Ruben Vargas fired over the bar as Spain won 3-1 in a shootout following a 1-1 draw in their European Championship quarter-final in Saint Petersburg tonight.

In open play, Spain took an early lead when Jordi Albas shot from outside the box was deflected into his own net by Denis Zakaria. But Xherdan Shaqiri profited from a defensive error to level the score at 1-1, before the Swiss lost midfielder Remo Freuler to a straight red card on 77 minutes.

Extra time

Not surprisingly given their numerical advantage, Spain dominated extra time and created a host of chances as Switzerland played for spot-kicks, perhaps mindful that their opponents had missed their last five penalties, including two against them in a Nations League game in November.

Spain will meet the winner of theother quarterfinal - Belgium v Italy in Munich - in the semi-finals in London on Tuesday.

View gallery as list