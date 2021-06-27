Czech Republic's defender Vladimir Coufal celebrates the win over the Netherlands Image Credit: AFP

The Czech Republic caused the biggest upset of the Euro 2020 competition so far as the Netherlands crashed out to their less-fancied opponents 2-0.

The underdogs dominated and took the lead in Budapest through Tomas Holes, and Patrik Schick made sure of the victory after the Netherlands' Matthijs de Ligt was sent off in the second half for a needless handball.

The result puts the Czechs in the quarter-finals, where they await Denmark in the last eight.

Frank de Boer has a lot of questions to answer Image Credit: AP

The knives will surely be out for Netherlands coach Frank de Boer after this major failure.

Goals from Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick helped the Czechs defeat 10-men Netherlands in the most unlikeliest match-ups of contenders versus favourites, to be the first team to sail through to the quarter-finals at the Puskas Arena.

The first half was a rather cagey affair and both teams drew a blank at the interval but both Tomas Soucek and Antonin Barak had chances for the underdogs, signalling the Czechs' intent.

Just before hour mark, the Dutch defence crumbled and were down to 10-men after De Ligt had a moment of madness and scooped the ball away with his hand. Cue VAE: Cue red card for the Juventus man.

It was all downhill from their as the Czechs went ahead from a corner, which was met at the back post by Tomas Kalas, who headed it back across goal to Holes to mop up and send the Czechs into party mode. The nails were hammered home when, minutes from time, Schick grabbed his fourth goal of the tournament to double the Czech lead and sent the Oranje home in defeat.