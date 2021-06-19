Croatia captain Luka Modric criticised his side’s sloppy start to Friday’s 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic that leaves the World Cup finalists needing to beat Scotland in their final Euro 2020 group game to reach the last 16.
Patrik Schick’s controversial penalty gave the Czechs a 1-0 half-time lead, but Croatia hit back through Ivan Perisic’s stunning strike two minutes into the second half.
“There is a bitter taste after this match, as we didn’t win. We entered the match really disorganised,” said Modric.
“We looked better in the second half. We scored that goal and we could have scored even more, but unfortunately we didn’t win. Now, we have to defeat Scotland to go through.”
After losing 1-0 to England in their opening game, a point means victory over Scotland on Tuesday would likely send Croatia through as one of the four best third-placed sides, even if they did not finish in the top two in the group.