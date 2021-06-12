Eriksen collapsed on the pitch, causing the suspension of the match in the first half

Denmark's defender Simon Kjaer (back) observes as paramedics attend to Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen (not seen) during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen is "awake" in hospital after collapsing on the pitch in Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday, the country's football association said.

"Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further tests" at the hospital, The Danish Football Union said on Twitter, after the player was carried off the field after receiving CPR by medical personnel.

Earlier UEFA said that Christian Eriksen is stable in hospital after collapsing on the pitch.

"The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised," UEFA tweeted, adding that a crisis meeting had taken place over whether the match - which was suspended in the first half after Eriksen was stretchered off - could restart.

Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in Saturday's Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen, causing the suspension of the match in the first half.

Danish players were in tears as medical staff tried to revive the Inter Milan player, who suddenly collapsed near the touchline.

"The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency," UEFA said in a short statement.

The previously raucous crowd at the Parken Stadium in the Danish capital fell silent after the 29-year-old fell to the ground near the end of the opening period, with his teammates gathering around him.

After around 15 minutes Eriksen was stretchered off the field followed by the rest of the Denmark team, while Finland's players also left the pitch.