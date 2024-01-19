Dubai: Erling Haaland won the Best Men's Player of the Year Award in the Dubai Global Soccer Awards at Atlantis on Friday.
Manchester City team, who had won a grand treble of English Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last season, swept the titles. The Abu Dhabi-owned team added the Best Team of the Year along with the Super Cup. City Manger Pep Guardiola was adjudged Best Coach award, while goalkeeper Ederson and midfielder Rodri best in their respective fields.
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won three awards. The Al Nassr striker bagged the Maradona Award and also won the Best Player in the Middle East, a new award category, and Fans' Favourite Player of the Year, beating rivals like Lionel Messi.