London: West Ham United joint-chairman David Gold died at the age of 86 on Wednesday following a short illness, the Premier League club said. A lifelong Hammers fan, the club said he passed away “peacefully” with his fiancee and daughters by his side.
Gold played for the club’s boys team and youth side. He became joint-chairman in 2010.
“On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold,” said joint-chairman David Sullivan.
“Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our club, in January 2010.
Relegation and promotion
“David had a long-standing connection with the Hammers, having grown up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street... He always wanted what was best for West Ham United.”
His tenure at the club oversaw its move to the London Stadium, as well as relegation and subsequent promotion back to the Premier League and playing in the Europa League.
“I am extremely sad to hear this news,” said manager David Moyes. “On behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold’s family at this very difficult time.”