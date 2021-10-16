Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers celebrates after the match with Jamie Vardy. Image Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Leicester: Leicester City ended their four-match winless run in the Premier League as goals from Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka helped them to a comeback 4-2 home win over Manchester United.

With the score 2-2 late in the game, Vardy netted a superb goal with the outside of his foot to cap a frantic five-minute spell before substitute Patson Daka put the icing on the cake for Leicester in stoppage time.

Far corner

Mason Greenwood had fired United into a 19th-minute lead when he unleashed a thunderbolt from 20 metres that flew into the far corner as it shaved the inside of the post.

But the visitors were punished for sloppy passing in the danger zone in the 31st as Kelechi Iheanacho robbed Harry Maguire of the ball and squared it for Tielemans to hit the top corner with a looping shot over goalkeeper David De Gea.

A tame second half came to life when Soyuncu turned the tide with a close-range effort in the 78th minute before Marcus Rashford, returning after shoulder surgery in August, levelled for United in the 82nd.

Less than 60 seconds later, however, substitute Ayoze Perez chipped the ball into Vardy’s path and the striker gave De Gea no chance, before Daka took advantage of more poor defending by United to tap the ball in at the far post.

Early strike

Raheem Sterling could not mark his return to Manchester City’s starting line-up with a goal but Kevin de Bruyne made certain his side still beat Burnley after Bernardo Silva’s early strike.

Burnley's Ashley Westwood in action with Manchester City's Cole Palmer.

City had won 5-0 on each of the Clarets’ past four visits to Etihad Stadium and it seemed like a similar scoreline was on the cards when the impressive Silva followed up Phil Foden’s shot to give the home side an early lead.

Ruben Neves scored deep into stoppage time as Wolves came from 2-0 down against Aston Villa to secure an incredible win in an extraordinary West Midlands derby.

Armando Broja scored the only goal as Southampton claimed their first win of the season against an injury-hit and off-colour Leeds in a largely uninspiring game at St Mary’s.