Liverpool's James Milner (left) vies for the ball with Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher during their English Premier League match at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England. Image Credit: AP

Liverpool: Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored his 100th goal for the club to help secure a 3-0 victory over lively Crystal Palace in an entertaining Premier League contest at Anfield today.

Mane turned the ball in from close range just before halftime as he claimed a Premier League record for the most consecutive goals against one club with his ninth versus Palace. He has 10 in all competitions against the London club.

Mo Salah and Naby Keita, with a superb volley, added late strikes to give the scoreline an emphatic look after the home fans had earlier been left aghast over forward Diogo Jota’s early contender for miss of the season.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal with Ibrahima Konate and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool provisionally move top of the table with 13 points from their opening five matches, though they have played a game more than most of their title rivals, while Palace are in 13th place with one victory so far in this campaign.

Mane brought up his century of goals for the Reds in all competitions, the 18th player to do so, when Salahs header was pushed into his path by Palace keeper Vicente Guaita to give him an easy finish from close-range after 43 minutes.

The goal followed a shocking miss by Jota from a similar situation as Thiago Alcantaras header was only parried to the forward by Guaita but, with the goal at his mercy, the Portugal international blazed over the bar from all of two yards.

Burnley 0 Arsenal 1

Martin Odegaard’s first-half free-kick gave Arsenal their first away win of the season at Burnley. The Norwegian curled home after Ashley Westwood had clipped Bukayo Saka on the edge of the area.

Burnley's Jay Rodriguez in action with Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga.

It was Odegaard’s first goal since joining the Gunners on a permanent basis from Real Madrid in a £30m deal last month.

Man City 0 Southampton 0

A strangely shot-shy Manchester City could not find a way through a resolute Southampton side and ended up fortunate to get a draw despite the noisy backing of the home fans at Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City's Jack Grealish reacts after the 0-0 draw against Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

City, who did not manage a single shot on target until the 90th minute, were sloppy in possession as well as lacking their usual spark in attack and Saints will feel they should have left Manchester with all three points, not just one.

Norwich 1 Watford 3