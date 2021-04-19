Ceferin says Champions League will go on ‘with or without them'

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. Ceferin says players invovled in Super League must be banned 'as soon as possible'. Image Credit: AFP

The English Premier League will meet virtually with only 14 clubs on Tuesday morning to discuss the European Super League, excluding the six clubs who have committed to the Super League.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will not be included in the meeting, according to reports.

The news comes as Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin doubles down on Fifa and Uefa’s statements that players — and teams — involved in the new European breakaway league, governed by 12 major clubs including Barcelona and Real Madrid, are to be banned from Uefa and Fifa activities.

'We will do it with our without them'

“We’re still assessing the situation with out legal team. It’s a bit too early,” said Ceferin, according to Sky Sports.

"We will take all the sanctions that we can… and we will inform you as soon as we have a clear answer. My opinion is that, as soon as possible, the players have to be banned from all our competitions,” he said.

When asked whether or not the Uefa Champions League can go on without the 12 clubs, also including AC Milan, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and Juventus, Ceferin did not seem to hesitate.

“Yes, of course,” he said. “In Europe, there are many good clubs. We will do it with our without them.”

'I've never, ever, seen people like that'

Ceferin had strong words for Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who has stepped down from his Uefa roles. Man United also exited the European Club Association (ECA).

“I was a criminal lawyer for 24 years but I’ve never, ever, seen people like that,” claimed Ceferin.

“If I start with Ed Woodward, he called me last Thursday, saying that he’s very satisfied with reforms and fully supports them. Obviously, he already signed something else,” he added.

If the Champions League immediately disqualifies Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City, Paris St-Germain will win by default.