Man City's Sergio Aguero celebrates his first league goal in 14 months against Fulham. Image Credit: Reuters

He’s back. Sergio Aguero scored his first English Premier League goal this season for Manchester City on Saturday against Fulham. City’s all-time top-scorer Aguero helped his team secure three points with a result of 3-0. The other two names on the scoreboard were John Stones (47’) and Gabriel Jesus (56’).

Out for months due to multiple injuries, Aguero successfully took a 60th minute spot-kick, marking his first English Premier League goal in more than a year. The last time the Argentine striker netted a goal in the competition came 14 months ago — on January 21, 2020 — against Sheffield United.

On June 23, 2020, Aguero suffered a knee injury. In October, he hurt his hamstring. He also contracted and recovered from Covid-19 earlier this year.

Last month, manager Pep Guardiola gave a conservative update on Aguero’s return.

“Sergio has been injured for a year, so cannot start from the beginning but is ready to come back. He was on the bench for the last game and will be again. When he can return he will do,” said the Spaniard at the time.

Rumours have been circulating that the 32-year-old goal-scorer might be on his way out of Manchester City.

Aguero will be out of contract in the summer.

“I finish my contract at the end of the season and I don’t know what to do yet. I don’t have an idea,” said Aguero in an interview.

“I will keep playing until my body allows me to. I hope that I can continue for a few more years,” he added.

Days ago, Guardiola said a decision on Aguero's future at the club has yet to be made.