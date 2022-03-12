London: Everton manager Frank Lampard has played down “crisis” talk at the club as they struggle in the Premier League ahead of their game against Wolves tomorrow.
Monday’s 5-0 capitulation at Tottenham was Everton’s fourth defeat in five league games since the former Chelsea boss took charge but Lampard said he found it difficult to accept “instant negativity” following defeats.
Referring to reports of a “crisis” meeting, Lampard said: “I had seasons as a player when we had them (player meetings) and went on to win the Champions League. I’m not showing off there, it’s just the reality. The idea is we find the answer and solution. To hear players speak a bit is important for me and some players spoke and that’s good. But the ownership of it has to be mine as coach. I am fresh to the club so sometimes I find it a bit hard to take the constant negativity which kicks in instantly here when something goes wrong because I don’t feel that. This is football, it happens and we have to correct it. The only way to correct it is by training well, showing resilience and showing character. That’s my message.”
Godfrey and Gray back
Everton will welcome back Ben Godfrey, who tore a hamstring in Lampard’s first match in early February, and forward Demarai Gray, who has missed the past two games with illness.
“Maybe there will be a change because maybe we’ve got players back who are available who haven’t been,” Lampard said.
Everton have lost just one of their past 10 home league games against Wolves (W6, D3), a 3-1 defeat in February 2019 but Wolves can complete the league double over the Blues for the first time since 1973 having won the earlier fixture this season.
Everton's tally of 22 points is their lowest at this stage of a top-flight season in the club's history.