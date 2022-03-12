Referring to reports of a “crisis” meeting, Lampard said: “I had seasons as a player when we had them (player meetings) and went on to win the Champions League. I’m not showing off there, it’s just the reality. The idea is we find the answer and solution. To hear players speak a bit is important for me and some players spoke and that’s good. But the ownership of it has to be mine as coach. I am fresh to the club so sometimes I find it a bit hard to take the constant negativity which kicks in instantly here when something goes wrong because I don’t feel that. This is football, it happens and we have to correct it. The only way to correct it is by training well, showing resilience and showing character. That’s my message.”