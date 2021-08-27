Cristiano Ronaldo has left Juventus and rejoined former club Man Utd. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Manchester United have agreed a deal to re-sign their former striker Cristiano Ronaldo. United will pay £12.8 million for the 36-year-old with the deal subject to personal terms and a medical.

The Old Trafford club were in advanced talks with the Juventus forward after coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wanted to leave.

"Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester," said a United statement.

Ronaldo is regarded as a legend at United whom he signed for from Sporting Lisbon back in 2003 for £12 million when he was an unknown, but he ended up scoring 118 goals in 292 games for the club. He won the first of his five Champions League titles and was first crowned the world’s best player during six years at the club.

“Yesterday, speaking with Cristiano, he told me that he has no intention of staying at Juventus, for this reason he will not be picked tomorrow. This morning he didn’t train,” Allegri told reporters ahead of Juve’s Serie A match against Empoli tomorrow. Ronaldo won two Serie A titles with Juve, but his time in Turin has not lived up to expectations.

Leading the race

Premier League champions City were leading the race for the 36-year-old's signature having missed out on England captain Harry Kane who chose to remain at Tottemham. But they are now still looking for a replacement for Sergio Aguero who left for Barcelona.

United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted the Red Devils could make a late swoop to bring Ronaldo back. “Cristiano has been a legend of this club, he is a legend of this club, he’s the greatest player of all time, if you ask me,” said Solskjaer, who played alongside Ronaldo.

“We’ve always had a good communication. I know Bruno (Fernandes) has been talking to him as well. He knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move from Juventus, he knows that we’re here.”