Southampton: Manchester City’s long winning run in the Premier League finally came to an end as the leaders were held to a 1-1 draw away at Southampton last night.
Seeking a 13th successive victory, Pep Guardiola’s side were rocked early on as Kyle Walker-Peters’s superb finish gave Southampton a surprise lead.
“Sometimes it’s difficult for me to understand how, to drop points after one good performance, for them to say that now the race is open, when before it’s over,” said Guardiola.
“I would love in January to be 40 points in front of teams like Liverpool and Chelsea, the big rivals. But in January it is impossible. I would say I didn’t expect to be in this position with this margin. It’s not big, but it’s OK.”
Good value
Southampton were good value for their advantage and could have scored more against an unusually lacklustre City.
The hosts had more chances early in the second half but City finally got into their stride and Aymeric Laporte headed them level from Kevin De Bruyne’s delivery in the 65th minute.
City took charge after that with de Bruyne thumping a shot against the post but Southampton dug in for a well-deserved share of the spoils.
City have 57 points from 23 games with Liverpool on 45 albeit having played two fewer games.