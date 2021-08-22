Dubai: Southampton held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in the English Premier League in an end to end encounter at St Mary's stadium.
United had started the new 2021/22 campaign in blistering style by thrashing Leeds 5-1 at Old Trafford but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side found the going a lot tougher today at the south coast.
They nearly scored in the opening six minutes but Harry Maguire’s effort was cleared off the line.
Southampton took the lead after 30 minutes courtesy of Che Adams’ strike which deflected off United midfielder Fred.
United got back on level terms in the second half thanks to Mason Greenwood’s finish after Paul Pogba’s pass.
But the home side should have snatched the points but Adam Armstrong missed a big opportunity from eight yards out.
Tottenham win
Meanwhile, Tottenham held on for a 1-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux.
Spurs coach Nuno Espirito Santo maintained his winning start as Tottenham boss against his former side.
Harry Kane made his first appearance of the season having been linked with a move to Man City all summer.
Dele Alli scored the only goal from the spot after being brought down by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa nine minutes in.
Wolves had chances to level but were wasteful in front of goal with Adama Traore denied on several occassions.