Manchester: Manchester City’s failed pursuit of Harry Kane came back to haunt them as the England captain scored twice to secure Tottenham a stunning 3-2 win at the Etihad which blew the English Premier League title race back open.
City’s first defeat in 16 league games means Liverpool can now close to within three points of the leaders should they win their game in hand at home to Leeds on Wednesday.
Tottenham had stunned City in the fourth minute when Dejan Kulusevski scored on his first league start since joining on loan from Juventus but Ilkay Gundogan levelled before halftime.
Penalty kick
Kane had put Tottenham 2-1 ahead in the 59th minute only for a Cristian Romero handball to allow Riyad Mahrez to equalise for the league leaders from the penalty spot in the 92nd minute.
City looked favourites to claw out a dramatic late victory, but Kane - whom City had tried to sign in the summer - rose highest to nod home Kulusevski's cross in the 95th minute and spark wild celebrations from the travelling fans as the Londoners clinched a league double over City having beaten them on the opening weekend.