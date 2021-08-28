Everton's Seamus Coleman in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister. Everton produced a fine performance and sealed a 2-0 win. Image Credit: REUTERS

Dubai: Rafa Benitez’s Everton maintained their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 English Premier League season with a classy away win against Brighton.

Brighton had started the new campaign with two consecutive wins and were in high spirits but the Toffees showed their quality and deserved the points.

Demarai Gray raced on to a pass from Allan and drilled home the first. That was his second goal of the season. In the second half, Everton were awarded a penalty when captain Seamus Coleman was brought down in the box. Dominic Calvert-Lewin fired home from the spot and Everton could have had several more goals as the game became stretched with Brighton piushing men forward in the hope of grabbing a goal back.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin grabbed the second for Everton from the spot. Image Credit: Action Images via Reuters

It was another positive performance from Everton, who have made an impressive start to life under new boss Benitez with two wins and a draw from three games.

Aston Villa 1 Brentford 1

Aston Villa's Matty Cash in action with Brentford's Vitaly Janelt.

Aston Villa and Brentford played out a 1-1 draw at Villa Park. The Bees took the lead after just seven minutes when Ivan Toney thumped a finish high into the net, but Argentine Emiliano Buendia levelled five minutes later with a beautifully-guided strike into the corner.

Newcastle 2 Southampton 2

James Ward-Prowse scored an injury time penalty to rescure a point for Southampton after Allan Saint-Maximin appeared to grab a winner for Newcastle in a thrilling encounter at St James’ Park. Wilson gave Newcastle the lead but Elyounoussi pegged them back.

Norwich 1 Leicester 2

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy in action with Norwich City's Billy Gilmour.

Jamie Vardy gave Leicester the lead at Carrow Road before the hosts levelled through Teemu Pukki’s penalty. Marc Albrighton got the winner with a deflected shot and Norwich also saw a late equaliser chalked off.

West Ham 2 Crystal Palace 2

Conor Gallagher scored the first goals of Palace coach Patrick Vieira’s reign as West Ham’s winning start to the season came to an end. Pablo Fornals gave the Hammers the lead in the 39th minute but Palace levelled when midfielder Gallagher, on a season-long loan from Chelsea, found the target.

West Ham United's Declan Rice in action with Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew and James McArthur.

Antonio rifled past Vicente Guaita to give West Ham the lead again but Gallagher’s clever turn and finish earned battling Palace a point.