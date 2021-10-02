Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) duels for the ball with Southampton's Tino Livramento during the English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London. Image Credit: AP

London: Chelsea got back to winning ways today, beating Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League thanks to late goals by Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell after the Saints were reduced to 10 men.

Blues defender Trevor Chalobah put the hosts ahead in the ninth minute but Southampton hit back with a penalty converted by James Ward-Prowse in the 61st minute after Chilwell fouled former Chelsea defender Tino Livramento.

Ward-Prowse was shown a straight red card 16 minutes later for a foul on Jorginho which was picked up by the VAR officials and the game swung back Chelsea’s way.

In the 84th minute Werner scored from point-blank range after a cross by captain Cesar Azpilicueta and five minutes later Chilwell atoned for giving away the earlier penalty by smashing the ball in after a goalmouth scramble.

The win lifted Chelsea to the top of the table ahead of tomorrow’s clash between fellow title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City. Winless Southampton remain just outside the relegation zone.

Two goals

South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan struck twice from assists by Raul Jimenez to help Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 2-1 home win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday as they moved clear of the relegation zone.

The result lifted Wolves up to 10th in the standings on nine points from seven games. Newcastle slipped to 19th on three points and continued their winless streak, piling the pressure on manager Steve Bruce.

Norwich City picked up their first point of the Premier League season against Burnley after a physical contest at Turf Moor ended in a goalless draw on Saturday, with both teams yet to register a win this season.

The game was Sean Dyche’s 400th in charge of Burnley but his side failed to find a breakthrough in a match that had seven bookings - five for the home side - as tempers flared.