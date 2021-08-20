Until August 31 he’s in my plans, says the Toffees boss about the former Real Madrid star

Midfielder James Rodriguez looks likely to be leaving Everton before the transfer window closes at the end of the month. Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Liverpool: Everton midfielder James Rodriguez faces an uncertain future at the Premier League club, with manager Rafa Benitez saying today that the Colombian international was part of his plans until Aug. 31 when the transer window closes.

Rodriguez missed Everton’s opening 3-1 home win over Southampton last weekend as he was isolating due to COVID-19 regulations, with Benitez stating that he hoped to find the “best solution” for the team and the player.

British media have linked the 30-year-old with a switch to Italian side AC Milan.

“A lot of speculation. We have to work with the players that are here. Until Aug. 31, yes, he’s in my plans,” Benitez told a news conference ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Leeds United.

“Hopefully he’ll be fine for next week and he can carry on with training sessions, and we can see what happens until the end of the transfer window.”

Benitez said striker Moise Kean, another player linked with a move away from the Merseyside club, was available after missing the game against the Saints.

New faces

“Still we have some issues. It’s not just two to three days. Kean for example was coming back so we have some new faces but still some problems,” Benitez added.

Benitez also said Everton have signed 37-year-old goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on a deal until the end of the season after teenager Harry Tyrer suffered a quadriceps injury in training, with Everton’s Portuguese Joao Virginia set for a loan move.

The Spaniard expects a tough test from Leeds, who were thrashed 5-1 by Manchester United in their opener.