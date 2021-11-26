London: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said that he hopes to have former manager Arsene Wenger back at the Premier League club in some capacity in the future, as the Frenchman remains a respected figure among the staff.
Wenger left Arsenal in 2018 after a 22-year reign as manager. The 72-year-old - currently working with world soccer governing body FIFA - has since kept his distance, saying he did not want to look like he was still influencing matters.
“He would have a great time seeing the environment he can create around him when he’s around this place, because of the respect, admiration and the love everybody at the club has for what he has done,” Arteta told reporters.
Great help
“I’d like him to be much closer personally to me because it would be a great help for the club. Things take time and he has to dictate those timings.
“What I can say from my side and on behalf of everybody, is that we would be delighted to have him much closer.”
Arteta said there were no new injury concerns ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash with bottom side Newcastle United.