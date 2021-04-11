English Premier League: 10-man Leeds United stun Manchester City in a 2-1 victory
Manchester City was stunned by a 10-man Leeds United on Saturday night, losing 2-1 to the vehement visitors.
City boss Pep Guardiola made seven changes in his starting squad and leaned heavily into his rotation tactics, days after his side secured a 2-1 home win in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund.
City are set to face Dortmund again in the second leg of the quarterfinals on April 14.
Stuart Dallas opened and closed scoring on Saturday evening with a 42nd minute goal and a winner in second-half stoppage time.
Meanwhile, City’s Ferran Torres — the club’s top-scorer in the Champions League, though not known to start for Guardiola in the EPL — was the only City player to get on the scoreboard opposite Dallas, with a single goal at the 76th minute.
Leeds’ captain Liam Cooper was sent off in first-half stoppage time, after a dangerous tackle on Gabriel Jesus.
What was first a yellow card was overturned and morphed into a red card, after a VAR review revealed the extent of the foul.
Leeds are now at 9th place on the EPL table with City sitting comfortable at first place, 14 points clear of second place Manchester United.
Ahead of the match, players observed two minutes of silence in tribute to the late Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Friday at the age of 99. Flags in the stadium were flown at half-mast and players wore black armbands.