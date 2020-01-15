PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor Image Credit: AP

London: The Professional Footballers’ Association, the trade union for players in England and Wales, is facing a statutory inquiry into serious concerns about how the charity is run.

The UK government’s Charity Commission describes the inquiry as the “most serious intervention” it can make, and will focus on the management of the players’ union charity by its trustees, who include PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor.

The inquiry will focus on the charity’s relationship and transactions with other bodies and whether they are in the best interests of the charity, and whether its activities have been exclusively charitable and for the public benefit.