Brighton: England coach Sarina Wiegman was at pains to try and keep her team's feet on the ground following their record 8-0 thrashing of Norway in Group A on Monday, saying it was just one game in their quest to win a first major title at the Women's Euros.

The win at Brighton's Amex Stadium came through a relentless performance from the hosts, who went 6-0 up in the first half thanks to a penalty from Georgia Stanway followed by goals from Lauren Hemp and two each by Ellen White and Beth Mead.

Alessia Russo added another after halftime before Mead completed her hat-trick to make it a record European Championship win for the Lionesses, widely regarded as one of the favourites to lift the trophy on July 31.

"It was a very special night. We didnt expect to make such a big win but we played really well," Wiegman told the BBC after her team secured a place in the quarter-finals.

"We really exploited their weaknesses and were really happy, but at the same time its just one game. Well enjoy the moment but well stay really grounded.

"'Whats going on here?' That was going through my mind. Norway didnt have the answers. We created chances, scored goals and it was very enjoyable to watch.

"Games can go really strange. Weve seen so many games when its 3-0 and goes to 3-3, but when it went to 4-0 and 5-0 I thought theyre not going to recover from this."

Major tournament

Norway, playing their first major tournament in five years with key forward Ada Hegerberg in the lineup, were woeful in defence and struggled to give any justification for their status as dark horses in the tournament.

"Norway didn't have the best game today. We're really happy with the performance. We showed how good we are. When we go through (from the group stage) well get tested at a higher level. We need to do better every game," Wiegman added.

"We really showed our qualities. The fans have been really nice again, almost 30,000 of them. We just need to enjoy that moment, relax a little bit then start preparing for the next game."