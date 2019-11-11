London: England have called up Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo after Aston Villa’s Tom Heaton pulled out with injury.

Heaton sustained a calf injury in training on Saturday, which prevented him playing in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat at local rivals Wolves, with Jed Steer replacing him in goal.

Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, leads the English top flight with five clean sheets this season.

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has also been ruled out through injury but England manager Gareth Southgate did not name a replacement. Barkley has been sidelined since October 19 after suffering an ankle problem against Newcastle United.