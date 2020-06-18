The midfielder has been accused of harassing a Greek reporter on social media

Egypt’s Amr Warda in action (left) Image Credit: Reuters

Egyptian international footballer Amr Warda is at the centre of a new harassment scandal after his private messages to a Greek reporter surfaced online.

The 26-year-old Warda, who was on loan at Greek club AEL from POAK but had his contract terminated due to missing several training sessions, came under fire last year for sexual harassment of a model on Instagram.

He was expelled from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad for disciplinary reasons for a mere 48 hours, before his teammates came to his defence, including Liverpool forward Mo Salah.

“Women must be treated with the utmost respect. 'No' means 'no'. Those things are and must remain sacred. I also believe that many who make mistakes can change for the better and shouldn’t be sent straight to the guillotine, which is the easiest way out,” wrote Salah on Twitter.

Now, however, new claims of harassment have been ignited against Warda in the form of a screenshot that shows his exchange with a Greek journalist, according to reports in Greece.

In the messages, Warda attempts to set up a meeting with the unidentified reporter. He repeatedly asks for her ID information so he can issue a ticket and meet, despite the reporter saying “no.”

“Send me your name in the Id card. To make the ticket ! Okay,” wrote Warda. “I arrived thessaloinki. Send me your name ! Okay … I will make now the ticket … Send me your email . … Ok I will make now.”