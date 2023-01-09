Dubai: Manchester United will fancy their chances of reaching the semi-finals of the EFL Cup when they take on Charlton Athletic at Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag’s side have been playing some scintillating football which has seem them rise up the Premier League table. The Red Devils were in FA Cup action last time out where they saw off Everton 3-1 to reach round four and they will be keen to keep their good cup form going against the Addicks.

The Ten Hag revolution is gathering a head of steam, as United enter the match aiming to stretch their winning streak in all competitions to six matches. They have won their last eight home matches and scored 21 goals.

Charlton’s priority this season is to qualify for a playoff place in League One and although they have had a good EFL Cup run, coach Dean Holden and co won’t be too disappointed if they are knocked out.

They have never reached the semi-finals of the EFL Cup in their 118-year history and it looks unlikely that they will make it this time either what with the likes of Marcus Rashford in top form.

Lost last 10 meetings

The London club have lost all of their last 10 meetings with United and there appears to be only one outcome here, even though the hosts will be without Bruno Fernandes. Jadon Sancho will also be absent and Ten Hag could start with Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Elanga and Fred from the first whistle.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United will host Leicester City in the other quarter-final and Eddie Howe will be desperate to avoid another knockout having been shocked by League One strugglers Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Howe will hope his side can bounce back from that 2-1 defeat and progress to the semis but The Foxes will make life hard. Brendan Rodgers’ side looked to have gotten their season back on track after a poor start by winning their last three matches before the FIFA World Cup break. But, they have been disappointing since their players returned from Qatar and in the three league games they have contested so far, they have lost all three.