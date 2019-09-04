Real Madrid's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard (left) fights for the ball with Arsenal's English defender Carl Jenkinson (front) during the International Champions Cup football match between Real Madrid and Arsenal at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, on July 23, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Brussels: Eden Hazard and his brother Thorgan will miss Belgium’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against San Marino and Scotland through injuries, the Belgian football association said.

The pair reported to the team camp in Tubize on Tuesday for medical checks, which confirmed Eden is suffering from a muscle strain while his younger brother has a rib injury.

Eden has yet to make his league debut for Real Madrid since his move to Chelsea because of the injury.

No replacements have been named by coach Roberto Martinez.