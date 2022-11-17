Dubai: Mohamed Salah, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sergio Ramos, Wayne Rooney and Francesco Totti. It sounds like a dream team to end all dream teams. These stars of the beautiful game - and countless others - were at the 13th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer awards, organized by the Dubai Sports Council, at the Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, tonight just days before the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The most famous names in the game of all time were all under one roof and Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), crowned the winners which included coaches, managers, agents and promising players who had distinguished themselves both on and off the pitch in the past season.

As in the past, this year’s candidates were selected through an initial phase in which fans from all over the world voted for their favourite stars. Voting began on 20 October and tonight the winners were revealed in a lavish ceremony held at the Al Jawhara Ballroom.

Benzema wins

Karim Benzema, French national team star and captain of Real Madrid, was named the Dubai Globe Soccer Men’s Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Egyptian national team and Liverpool star Salah won the TikTok Fans’ Player of the Year Award. Ramos, former Spanish and Real Madrid star and the current French club Paris Saint-Germain player, was adjudged Defender of the Year.

Victor Osimhen, player of Napoli, was adjudged Young Player of the Year. Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti was named Coach of the Year while new Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was named Best Coach-Career.

The Best Player-Career award was bagged by former Brazil icon Romario, along with former Manchester United and England star Rooney, and AC Milan and Swedish national team star Ibrahimovic.

Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas won the Dubai Globe Soccer Women’s Player of the Year award.

Italy legend Paolo Maldini – one of the greatest defenders to grace the game - was named Sports Director of the Year along with Frederic Massara.

Didier Drogba, the former star of Chelsea and the Ivory Coast national team, won the CNN Off The Pitch Award. They received the awards remotely.

Adriano Galliani, the former CEO of Italian club AC Milan and current CEO of Serie A club Monza, won the Best Executive Director-Career award. Florentino Perez, Real Madrid president, was named Club President of the Year.

Women's club award

Johnny Claft won the Talent Scout of the Year award. Rafaela Pimenta won the Transfer Deal of the Year award. Jorge Mendes was named Agent of the Year. Rene Ramos won the award for Best Player Agent-Career.

The Women’s Club of the Year award went to Olympique Lyonnais Football Club, while Real Madrid won the Men’s Club of the Year honour.

José Ángel Sánchez, CEO of Real Madrid, was named CEO of the Year.