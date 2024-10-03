London: Dominic Solanke was called up to the England squad on Thursday for games against Greece and Finland seven years after winning his only cap, with Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham returning.

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford miss out while Tottenham playmaker James Maddison is also overlooked by interim manager Lee Carsley for the Nations League fixtures.

Solanke’s sole international cap came against Brazil in 2017 but has impressed since joining Tottenham from Bournemouth in August, scoring in his past three games.

Good attributes

In-form Palmer, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Kyle Walker and Ollie Watkins are back in the squad after missing last month’s games against Ireland and Finland.

But Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze has been left out after a disappointing start to the season.

“Dom’s a player I’m fully aware of having worked with him in the past. He was really close to being in the last squad but got injured just before selection,” said Carsley.

“He did so well at Bournemouth and now he’s taken that form into Spurs. He’s got a lot of really good attributes that I really like.”

Palmer withdrew from the last England camp through injury but returns after scoring five times in his past two games for Chelsea.

“I’ve known Cole for a number of years and seen how he’s progressed,” said Carsley. “Every challenge put in front of him he takes in his stride, he doesn’t get too high or too low. It’s great to see him doing well.”

Attacking talent

The interim boss said it was a challenge to juggle the wealth of attacking talent, with Palmer, Foden and Bellingham in his 25-man squad.

“We always look at finding the right balance, who complements who in terms of the way that we play,” he said.

“I try not to get too caught up in positions, it’s more the attributes and the way we can potentially attack the opposition. All three are excellent players.”

England take on Greece at Wembley in the Nations League Group B2 next Thursday before heading to Helsinki to face Finland three days later.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Rico Lewis, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Cole Palmer, Morgan Gibbs-White, Angel Gomes, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham.